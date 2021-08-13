ICC allows participating nations to bring 15 players, 8 officials for T20 World Cup

Given the COVID-19 situation across the globe, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the number of players and officials that the participating countries will be allowed to bring in for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE.

As per an official at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC has set September 10 as the deadline for all countries taking part in the T20 World Cup to give the final list of 15 players and 8 officials.

"The ICC has also allowed all participating nations to bring additional players with their squads because of the COVID-19 situation and bio-secure bubble but the concerned boards will have to bear the costs of these additional players," he told PTI.

"The ICC bears the expenses of only 15 players and eight officials.'

The tournament will be held in Oman and UAE. It will be played between October 17 to November 14.

"It is now up to the boards to decide how many additional players they want to have with their main squads given the COVID-19 situation because if any player tests positive or they are injury issues, the teams can take replacements from their additional players."

According to the ICC, the countries can make last-minute changes in their squads until five days before the quarantine period for teams begins.

"But the boards have to send their squads by 10th September."

(Inputs from agency)