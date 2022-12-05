'I will stab you' - Brad Haddin recalls ugly spat with Sulieman Benn during 2009 Perth Test

It was during the summer of 2009/10 at WACA in Perth, Australia when an ugly spat involving lanky West Indies spinner Sulieman Benn, Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin and pacer Mitchell Johnson took place. As per Haddin, he heard Benn saying to both (Johnson and Haddin) that he will stab them.

The tension broke out when Benn collided with Johnson while trying to field off his bowling in the first innings. Some heated words were exchanged after the collision and moments later Haddin also joined in. Later, the former keeper batsman pointed his bat towards Benn after the tall spinner tried to throw the ball at the striker’s end despite Haddin standing well inside the crease.

Disclosing as to what really happened then and what words were exchanged, Haddin, while doing commentary on day 5 of the first Test against West Indies on Triple M, said,

“He (Benn) used to want to sledge us but he didn’t really want us to hear which wasn’t a great character trait.

“But then he said something really weird, we were about to head to the T20 World Cup and he said ‘You two won’t get out alive in Barbados, I will stab you and I said ‘beg your pardon and that then is when it got misty and I don’t really know what happened after that.

“You’re sticking up for your mate, we’ve always been close Jonno (Johnson) and I so I’ve just gone in and pointed the bat and said ‘this is on now, you can’t say things like that.”

Following the incident, Benn was handed a two-match suspension while both Johnson and Haddin received 10% and 25% fines, respectively.

“I remember I got fined 25 percent of my match fee and I looked at it and I signed it and I handed it straight back and walked out,” Haddin said.

“And he said ‘Hads what are you doing?’ And I said ‘mate that was all worth it, I’m happy to pay 25 percent.”