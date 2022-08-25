'I will be a better president'- Bhaichung Bhutia on what sets him apart from rival Kalyan Chaubey

Former Indian footballing icon Bhaichung Bhutia recently offered his take on Kalyan Chaubey, who is also one of the frontrunners for the position of AIFF president.

While discussing his prospects in the race for earning the throne, Bhutia admitted that he could do more justice should he earn the opportunity to lead India's charge in the international footballing circuit.

"Kalyan is a sweet guy, a nice person. But I will be a better president. I will be able to do much more justice to the game than him.

"I run a football club, I have been in state association in Sikkim for the last six years, I have had the exposure of playing in England, I am in constant touch with some of the world’s top footballers, I started Indian football players association – only football has a players association with proper rules in place (in India),” said Bhutia while in conversation with the media.

Bhutia also offered fans some insight into his priorities and the matters he would address should he go on to lay claim to the mantle of AIFF President.

He asserted the importance of prioritising the processes involved in bolstering home-grown talent over hosting international tournaments.

"I don’t want India to only host the Under-17 World Cup… Until and unless we produce players, we can’t move forward. And players will be produced by states.

"Today, states are struggling to organise leagues and grassroots tournaments. They were not given proper guidance or support. I will make sure states and players are given top priority."

Both, Chaubey and Bhutia, who are former players, have entered the murky waters of politics after they hung their boots up for good.

In the wake of his career as a footballer, Bhutia functioned in close proximity to the sport as the owner of a football club and the president of the players’ association. In fact, he has also appeared on the AIFF’s technical committee.