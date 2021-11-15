'I was not dropped in 4 years': Yuzvendra Chahal says he was down for 2-3 days after T20 World Cup snub

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up on being snubbed from India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad. His exclusion from the 15-man squad had come as a surprise to many given his experience. Chahal was leading India's spin attack in white-ball cricket over the last few years and was shockingly left out of the T20 World Cup squad after a dip in form as the selectors went with Rahul Chahar while R Ashwin was recalled in the shortest format after as many as four years.

Chahal didn't even make the cut in India's revised squad which was announced days before the start of the tournament despite doing well for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He was also not named in the reserves and was left disappointed after being dropped for the first time in many years in a major event like T20 World Cup.

Chahal said he was down for a couple of days after being snubbed from the squad but knew the second leg of IPL was around the corner which might give him a chance to redeem himself. However, despite his brilliant performances in the second leg of the IPL in UAE, he was not recalled in the team.

“I was not dropped in four years and then I got dropped for such a marquee event. I felt really bad. I was down for two-three days. But then I knew the second leg of the IPL was still around the corner. I went back to my coaches and spoke to them a lot,” Chahal was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

While leg-spinner played a key role for several teams in the T20 World Cup this year, Indian spinners failed to make an impact. Chakravarthy failed to live up to the expectations as he went wicket-less in the tournament while Ashwin and Jadeja picked 6 and 7 wickets respectively in the tournament as India failed to make it to the semis.

Chahal has been recalled in the T20I squad for India's upcoming series against New Zealand at home and will be hoping to cement his spot in the squad with his performances.

