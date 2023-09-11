'I was all over the place...,' Shoaib Akhtar names his TOUGHEST OPPONENT from India's 2003-04 tour of Pakistan

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was a menace to batsmen world-wide during his playing days. His express pace, mean bouncer and a lethal yorker made him unplayable on days when he was song. Shoaib was a force to reckon with during 2003/04 India tour of Pakistan as well but there's was one batsman before whom the great 'Rawalpindi Express' was all over the place.

“I remember that my toughest opponent. I used to feel threatened by this batsman was SV Balaji. No not him, another Balaji, he was a bowler …. Lakshmipathy Balaji,” Akhtar said on podcast ‘Wake Up With Sorabh.

"He used to hit me after coming to bat in the end overs. He used to hate me like anything. I was all over the place man I could not get him out,” he recalled.

In one of the iconic moments of the ODI leg of the tour, Lakshmipathy Balaji had hit Akhtar over mid-wicket for a six, leaving the express pacer dumbfounded. The incident had occurred in the series decider and Balaji's six helped India post a formidable total of 293 which Pakistan had failed to chase down.

Ironically, Balaji also took the last wicket of the series to hand India the game and a 3-2 series victory in the five-match series. During the series, Balaji batted three times, scoring 45 runs with a best of 21 not out at a staggering strike rate of 160. Talking about his main suit, bowling, the right-hand medium pace bowler took six wickets in five games, the third highest for India behind Zaheer Khan's eight and Irfan Pathan's seven in a batter-dominated series.

During the Test leg, Balaji was even more effective, taking 12 wickets in three matches, playing his role in India's 2-1 win the series. Overall, Balaji played eight Tests, 20 ODIs and five T20Is for India, taking 27, 24 and 10 wickets, respectively.

