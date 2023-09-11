CWC '23: New Zealand announce 15-man squad, Indian origin all-rounder Rachin Ravindra included

New Zealand have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India from October 5. There were no surprises in the Kiwi squad with all the expected played making the cut. Adam Milne, the recently-injured fast bowler, was left out while all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was given a spot in the team. Apart from Milne, opening batsman Finn Allen also missed out.

Milne had played in 2015 World Cup but has been sidelined ever since with injuries. He made a comeback to ODI side in 2022 but picked up an injury in the ongoing four-match ODI series against England.

"We had to make a decision, ultimately, for the opening batting position and it came down Finn and Will Young," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "And we just felt that when we looked through what the potential gameplan was looking like in India, looked at the grounds, and also looked at the form of the two players as well that Youngy was the right guy to go with.

"We know the value Will brings and have been really pleased with the way he's played in the last couple of games without going on to get a big one but it certainly looks encouraging," he added.

New Zealand have been facing some injury issues with all-rounder Michael Bracewell also out with hamstring issues. This prompted Kiwis to expand their search for other options and hence Ravindra got a call. 2019 World Cup squad member Jimmy Neesham also made it to the squad.

The Blackcaps are expected to be led by Kane Williamson, who himself is recovering from an injury. In case he's not fit for New Zealand's campaign opener, Tom Latham is expected to lead the side. Williamson, along with veteran fast bowler Tim Southee, will be featuring in their fourth World Cup edition, having played in 2011, 2015 and 2019 as well.

New Zealand ODI World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

