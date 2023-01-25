'I want it to happen', Sabalenka on an all-Belarusian final at Australian Open

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is hoping for an all-Belarusian final at the Australian Open after she qualified for the last four on Wednesday, beating Donna Vekic. Sabalenka's statement comes at a time when Russian and Belarusian athletes have been forced to compete under neutral flags due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I really want it to happen. I know that Vika [Victoria Azarenka] will do everything she can to make it happens. I will do everything I can to make it happens. That's, yeah, going to be history. That's going to be just like unbelievable and tough to realise that this is actually happens."

While Sabalenka will be squaring off against Polish Magda Linette in the second semifinal, the first knockout will see Elena Rybakina take on Victoria Azarenka.

While Azarenka is of Belarusian nationality, last year's Wimbledon champion Rybakina was born in Russia and switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

However, despite being a Kazakh, Rybakina was not allowed to collect 2000 points for her ATP rankings after winning Wimbledon last year.

When asked if the treatment meted out to the athletes such as herself in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war had affected her, Sabalenka replied in affirmative.

"Well, I would say that of course it affect me a lot. There was tough and it's still tough. But I just understand that it's not my fault. Like, I have zero control. If I could do something, of course I would do it, but I cannot do anything. Just have this understanding really helping me to stay strong."

Notably, after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Russian and Belarusian players were barred from participating in Wimbledon Grand Slam.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is still undecided on allowing athletes from the said countries in this year's event.

Earlier in the day, tennis great Billie Jean King urged Wimbledon to lift the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, saying 'life is too short'.

"Just keep it the same way as the other ones are. Life is too short. I think they should get prize money. Just have them play and get their money."

