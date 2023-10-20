ugc_banner

I thought I was done, gone: Ben Stokes on hearing hip ‘pop’ during gym session ahead of World Cup 2023

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Stokes glad to recover from 'hip injury' as England prepare for Proteas clash Photograph:(AFP)

Although scans have cleared him of any danger, Stokes admitted to believing for the next 36 hours that his ODI and CWC return is over.

When Ben Stokes heard an uncomfortable bone-cracking ‘pop’ sound in his left hip during his gym session at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, he feared the worst, thinking he was done, gone even before the tournament started. However, he has fully recovered and is in contention for a much-anticipated comeback in the XI for his first game of the World Cup 2023 against South Africa on Saturday.

Shortly after landing in India for the marquee event, Stokes and England’s strength and conditioning coach, Andy Mitchell, were alarmed by a distressing sound during a fitness session, which later turned out to be Stokes "ripping the fascia off my muscle". Although scans have cleared him of any danger, Stokes admitted to believing for the next 36 hours that his ODI and CWC return is over.

"When I initially did it, I thought I was done," Stokes said on Thursday, "because it's not good hearing a pop. Thankfully, it wasn't anywhere near as bad as what we initially thought… we got a programme in place straight away and it went really well. I'm here now, physically being available for selection, so it's pretty good."

Stokes ready to share responsibility

Stokes is England’s Test captain and one of the persons behind the invention and execution of Bazball cricket. Speaking to the media on shouldering responsibility with Jos Buttler, given what England has gone through since the Afghanistan defeat in Delhi, Stokes said, 

"Jos and Motty have got a lot on their shoulders with it being a World Cup," Stokes said. "I try and help out as much as I can without stepping on Jos and Motty's toes in terms of how they want to lead this group. I know that people do listen when I talk. I don't try and speak too much but I try and speak when I feel it's the right time."

‘England ready for Proteas challenge

Two teams, England and South Africa, are still among the favourites to reach the semis, and Stokes believes playing on a fresh Wankhede pitch will suit his team’s style of play.

"There have been some pretty slow wickets, especially under the sun," Stokes said. "A fresh wicket at Wankhede might be completely different."

Meanwhile, if Stokes returns to the XI, Harry Brook is perhaps the one to sit out, with England opting for two all-rounders in Liam Livingstone and either Moeen Ali or Sam Curran for a cushion in batting and bowling.

