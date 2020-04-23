'I think we might have to...' - Aussie skipper Aaron Finch prepared for ICC T20 World Cup postponement

With mixed views coming on the fate of ICC T20 World Cup, Australian skipper Aaron Finch has said that the showpiece event, which is scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia, might be postponed for a few months, given the current situation surrounding COVID-19.

Finch is also of the view that playing matches behind closed doors shouldn’t bother the players much as long as everyone can get live sports up and running. The speculations are rife that the T20 World Cup might be postponed due to the six-month lockdown period in Australia and the complications of travel and logistics.

“I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be,” Finch said in a radio show.

“But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that’s with crowds or not, I don’t think that makes any difference to the players. We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work,” he said.

Australia will not only host the ICC T20 World Cup in October-November but a bilateral series against India including a four-match Test rubber will follow just after the conclusion of the showpiece event.

Finch reckons that the authorities need to be a bit creative while rescheduling the postponed bilateral series.

“I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that’s setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that,” he said.

The ICC’s Chief Executives Committee is set to meet on Thursday, over a conference call, to discuss the financial ramifications of COVID-19 and the plans for ICC global events including the T20 World Cup.

