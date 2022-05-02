'I think Faf would be jealous': CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a dig at his former opening partner - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was in brilliant form in his side's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (May 01). Gaikwad slammed a brilliant knock of 99 runs and combined with his opening partner Devon Conway to post a record 182-run stand for the first wicket at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The stylish right-hander, who had been struggling for consistency this season, looked in dazzling form right from the start of his innings and took the SRH bowlers to the cleaners. Gaikwad scored 99 off just 57 deliveries laced with six sixes and six fours. He missed out on a well-deserved hundred by just 1 run but ended up etching his name in history along with Conway.

The 182-run stand between Conway and Gaikwad for the first wicket against SRH is the biggest partnership for the franchise in the history of IPL. The duo broke the record of former CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson, who had posted a 181-run stand in IPL 2020.

While Gaikwad scored 99, Conway slammed an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls to help CSK post a massive total of 202 runs on the board and win the game by 13 runs after restricting SRH on 189/6 in 20 overs. Post his side's win Gaikwad took a cheeky dig at Du Plessis stating that the South African batter might be jealous that he and Conway broke his record for CSK.

"I think Faf would be jealous a little bit. But it's okay. It feels really nice to have the record," Ruturaj told CSK TV after the MS Dhoni-led side defeated Kane Williamson & Co. to bag their third win of the season. Du Plessis is currently leading RCB in IPL 2022 after being released by CSK.

It was the first game for Dhoni as captain of the side after he was reappointed as the skipper of the team post Jadeja's decision to step down from captaincy. Dhoni made an excellent return inspiring his side to a much-needed win to keep their playoffs hopes alive this season.

Gaikwad, who had struggled to get going, looked in splendid touch as went after the SRH bowlers, including pace sensation Umran Malik, who ended up conceding 48 runs off his four overs without managing a wicket.