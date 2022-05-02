CSK vs SRH: Fanboy Dale Steyn takes MS Dhoni's autograph as picture of duo's meet-up goes viral

MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan base worldwide. On Sunday evening (May 01), Dhoni returned as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain -- after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down a day before -- as the four-time champions took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 46 of IPL 2022 edition, at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

Dhoni-led CSK were asked to bat first. Riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 99 and Devon Conway's 85 not out, the defending champions posted 202-2 and defended the total with Kane Williamson's SRH restricted to 189-6, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran's 64* and Williamson's 47. With this, CSK keep their playoffs hopes alive -- even though by the barest of margins -- and their loyal fans rejoiced seeing Dhoni return as the skipper.

Dhoni has a solid fan following across the globe. Apart from finishing off with 17,266 international runs, 16 tons, 108 half-centuries, 634 catches and 195 stumpings and leading India to all three major ICC titles and being their finisher, the 40-year-old is also the face of CSK. He has guided them to as many as four IPL trophies and two Champions League titles. In addition, he has most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the cash-rich league and has amassed nearly 4,900 runs.

Thus, even former and active cricketers remain in awe of Dhoni's talent, skills and overall demeanour. Hence, after the SRH-CSK encounter, Hyderbad's pace bowling coach Dale Steyn -- a former No. 1 Test bowler -- asked for Dhoni's autograph. The 38-year-old South African went up to the CSK skipper and asked for his autograph as the picture has gone viral:

Dale Steyn taking an autograph from great MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/j7XHY7j8Hg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 1, 2022

Steyn himself remains a legend of the game, just like Dhoni. The two have shared some great rivalry on the 22-yard cricket strip but Steyn's respect and admiration towards the Indian stumper won hearts on social media platforms. The former speedster has done a tremendous job with the SRH pace unit and is being credited for youngster Umran Malik's success, who sits at the fifth spot in the Purple Cap list with 15 scalps.