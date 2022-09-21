I stopped believing I could come back: Roger Federer ahead of his final bow at Laver Cup 2022

The legendary Roger Federer revealed he had 'stopped believing' he would be able to make his comeback to the tennis court after a series of injuries. One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Federer recently announced his retirement from the sport and confirmed the upcoming Laver Cup 2022 will be his final official event.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is already in London and has been gearing up for his final bow at the Laver Cup where he will feature for Team Europe. However, there are still doubts over his participation due to concerns over his fitness and the Swiss ace will take a last-minute call on it.

Opening up on his battle with continuous knee injuries, Federer said he knew he was on 'thin ice' after his last appearance on the tour at Wimbledon 2021. He had to undergo knee surgery for the third time in his career after playing at Wimbledon last year.

“The last three years have been tough to say the least," the 41-year-old tennis great told BBC television.

“I knew I was on very thin ice for the last year ever since I played Wimbledon. I tried to come back but there was a limit to what I could do. And I stopped believing in it, to be honest," he added.

Federer last won a Grand Slam at the 2018 Australian Open where he defeated Marin Cilic in the final. The Swiss ace was, however, keen on making a comeback in 2022 but was taken aback after a scan a few months ago which he said was not what he was hoping for.

“Very quickly we realised this was it. Then the question becomes: how do you announce and when do you announce?" Federer said opening up on his decision to retire.

“It’s been an emotional few weeks to go through those words to try to get them right, that they reflect how I’m feeling and thanking all the people who have helped along the way," he added.

Federer will be teaming up with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for Team Europe against Team World at the Laver Cup. He was seen greeting Djokovic and Andy Murray during their practice session in London on Wednesday. While his participation remains in doubt, the fans of the Swiss marvel will be hoping to see him in action for one last time at the tournament.