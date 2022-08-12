'I say bon voyage'- Tyson Fury announces retirement from boxing with immediate effect after teasing return

The former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently offered fans some insight into his future, declaring that he had decided to hang his gloves up for good as he turned 34 on August 12th. He offered his fans this update in a post on social media.

This marks the second time 'The Gypsy King' has announced his retirement in a matter of merely four months after initially declaring that he was walking away from the sport after his fight against Dillian Whyte back in April 2022.

Shortly after his fight against Whyte, which took place at the Wembley stadium, Fury admitted that he would most definitely return to the cage, albeit exclusively for the big bucks. He recently expressed interest in participating in a rematch against Derek Chisora, which would have marked the final edition of their trilogy saga.

However, it seems like Fury has since changed his mind as he abruptly declared an indefinite break from the sport of boxing, drawing the curtains on a glorious and uber-successful career that has seen multiple highs and lows.

He declared the same in a post on Instagram, thanking his benefactors, supporters and everyone else who has played a vital role in his storied career, including the likes of Frank Warren, his wife, Paris Fury, and more.

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage."

Fury last featured inside the squared circle in a fight against WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium in London, where he retained his WBC title after dominating 'The Body Snatcher' for six rounds before finally knocking him out with a stunning uppercut. Although it seems like Fury's journey in boxing has come to an end, he leaves the sport after having etched his name in combat sporting folklore for the ages.