'I love this team': Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt message for fans after MI's 8th straight defeat in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) have endured a terrible campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a record-shattering eight defeats in their first eight matches of the season. MI are the only team in the history of IPL to have lost as many as eight matches in a row as they are all but out from the race for the playoffs this year.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma took to social media on Monday (April 25) to post a heartfelt note for his fans after his side's eighth defeat in a row. Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Mumbai Indians by 36 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to hand them their 8th loss of the season.

A lot was expected from the five-time champions after they let go of some of their star players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction this year and rebuilt their squad around the core of - skipper Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. However, nothing seems to be going right for Rohit & Co. this season as they have struggled to get over the line against every team.

On Sunday, MI failed to chase down the target of 169 runs against LSG and were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs after yet another batting failure as they lost they suffered a comprehensive defeat. Post his side's 8th straight loss, Rohit thanked the loyal supporters for sticking with the team through thick and thin.

"We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment. Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," Rohit wrote in a tweet.

We haven't put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it's environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who've shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far @mipaltan — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 25, 2022

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians returned to their home ground - the Wankhede Stadium for the first time this season. Their fans ensured the atmosphere was electric at the stadium with chants of 'Sachin, Sachin' on the Master Blaster's 49th birthday. However, MI's shambolic run continued with yet another hapless performance against KL Rahul-led LSG.

With the loss, MI's playoffs hopes are all but over as they have only six matches remaining in the tournament. Rohit & Co. will be hopeful of finishing the tournament on a high after their disastrous start.