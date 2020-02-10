'I let myself down and club': English footballer Dele Alli apologies over coronavirus video 

England and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli has apologised for a video he had posted on his Snapchat account that appeared to mock a man of Asian origin and jokes about deadly coronavirus which has claimed more than 900 lives.

Alli posted the video of him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge on with the message: “Corona whattt, please listen with volume.” The 23-year-old then zooms the camera towards an unsuspecting man of Asian origin before panning to a bottle of antiseptic hand wash captioned: “This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me.”

After several complaints, the English midfielder deleted the video and said he had “let myself down and the club”.

“I’d like to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” Alli said in a video released on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club. I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”

Tottenham have so far declined to comment on the story, although it is understood Alli was on his way to Dubai for a short holiday before next Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.