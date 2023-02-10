'I left because...': Joao Felix reveals why he left Simeone's 'suffering' Atletico Madrid

Portuguese youngster Joao Felix has revealed why he sought a loan move from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea at the beginning of the winter transfer window. Felix said he was trying to be someone else while playing in Atletico coach Diego Simeone's system.

"I had been looking for a change of scenery for some time because it was difficult for me to get used to the way of playing," Felix said in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS.

"I left because my head was full of the fact I was trying and not being able to. It had to be in this transfer window and I think it has been good for Atletico and for me too."

Commending Simeone for his style of play, Felix said the Spanish coach saw the game differently than others. However, he added that Simeone's idea was to 'suffer' on the pitch.

"He is a very good coach. He has his way of understanding and seeing football that others don't have. That's good for some and bad for others. It depends on each person," he said.

"It's basically to suffer on the pitch. It is to be suffering, have an opportunity and score it. That's his way of competing. It's not bad but it's different to other coaches."

Felix's loan move to Chelsea was not off to the greatest of starts as he was sent off for a straight red card following a dangerous tackle on Fulham's Kenny Tete.

A three-match ban was imposed by the English FA and the Portuguese is yet to find consistent playing time in the XI.

What is Simeone's playing style?

While most modern managers play an aggressive, front-foot brand of football to impose themselves on the opposition, Simeone has been infamous for playing defensive football.

The entire team defends resolutely with the goals coming from counter-attacking opportunities. This has been Simeone's philosophy from the beginning, which has yielded considerable

He is one of the only managers to have broken the hegemony of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the last decade or so to win La Liga twice. It was under Simeone's reign that Atletico twice reached the UEFA Champions League final.

