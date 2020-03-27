I know we will win this battle against COVID-19, says Kapil Dev

While India continues to fight against the deadly COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown, sportspersons have come forward in a bid to keep motivating everyone during tough times. Former World Cup-winning Indian captain, Kapil Dev has shared a heartfelt message for everyone as he urged the citizen to stay at home and help the authorities to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.

Dev further motivated everyone by saying that there’s an entire world inside your home as a person can spend time by reading books, watching TV and listening to music while adding the best way to enjoy is by interacting with family members.

“You are supposed to stay at home. So, stay at home. It is the least one can do to help the competent and relevant authorities to fight this life-threatening virus,” Dev told a leading daily.

ALSO READ: Remember these Titans: Indian athletes on cop duty amid COVID-19 lockdown

He further said: “It can be taken in a positive way. Lockdown or Stay at Home. You have to challenge yourself to accept this situation. You have the world inside your home - your family. You have means of entertaining yourself - books, TV, music. Best is the interaction you have with your family members.”

Explaining how he is spending his time during the 21-day lockdown period, Dev said that he is contributing in keeping his house clean and spending time with his family, something he missed in the last years.

“I sweep the house, clean the garden. My little garden is now my golf course also. I am getting to spend so much time with my family. Something that I had missed in the last so many years,” he said

“I give the cook a break and cook for everyone. I take turns to do the dishes. I had learnt all this while playing in England when Romi (his wife) would join me.”

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar steps forward again, donates Rs 50 lakh to fight COVID-19

An inspiring captain during his playing days and even more inspiring now, Dev further said that India’s strength lies in its culture while adding the nation will win this battle by staying together and helping everyone by staying indoors.

“I always believe in being positive. In cricket you get out for zero after scoring a century in the preceding innings. You end up wicketless after having done your best in the previous spells.”

“I have read and heard how the human race has fought and set examples when dealing with a crisis. India’s strength lies in our culture - looking after each other and caring for elders. We have to look to help the seniors. I know we will win this battle by staying together and strengthening the hands of our government and doctors by staying indoors.”