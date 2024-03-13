‘I know many will ask...’: England batter Harry Brook reveals why he pulled out of IPL 2024

Harry Brook has withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to the death of his grandmother. The English batter said he was prioritising his mental health and that he wanted to be around his family when they were grieving.

News of Brook's withdrawal from the tournament came out early on Wednesday (Mar 13) and instantly led to speculations that another English player had walked out after securing the bag.

Brook took to social media to post a statement wherein he said he was excited to be part of the Delhi Capitals franchise but had to pull out in the end.

"Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this," wrote Brook.

"I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather. When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn't include seeing her," he added.

Brook missed India tour

Notably, Brook had also pulled out from the recently concluded five-match Test series against India. The explosive right-hand batter left the team in the UAE and did not travel to Hyderabad for the first match.

"I made the decision to leave the India Test tour the night before we flew from Abu Dhabi to India because I was told for the first time that my grandmother was ill and didn't have long left," he added.

"Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family's, honestly nothing is more important to me than family. So whilst this may come as surprising to some, I know it's the right decision for me." pic.twitter.com/x8VmPcj8cL — Harry Brook (@Harry_Brook_88) March 13, 2024 × Brook has become the fourth England cricketer to have pulled out of IPL 2024. Previously, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jason Roy withdrew from the season after finding buyers in the mini-auction in December.

Brook's withdrawal comes less than 10 days before the start of the tournament. Although there is no official confirmation that Delhi Capitals are looking for a replacement player, sources suggest that the franchise was on the lookout for a similar, explosive batter.

Brook made his IPL debut last year for Sunrisers Hyderabad after being bought for $1.6 million. He had a tepid tournament, scoring only 190 runs in 11 matches before being released by the 2016 champions.