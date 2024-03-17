‘I hope he is not finished’ – Rahul Dravid on ‘team man’ Ravi Ashwin carrying on with his legacy

Ace India spinner and modern-day great Ravi Ashwin recently became the second Indian after the legendary Anil Kumble to complete 500 or more wickets in Tests. The lanky spinner achieved this feat during the five-match Test series against England at home, which India won 4-1. Ashwin also played his 100th Test (fifth Test in Dharamsala) and picked 26 wickets in all contested matches.

Hailing his team’s premier bowler, head coach Rahul Dravid lauded Ashwin for challenging him as the coach, something Dravid admires sitting in the top position in Indian cricket. About last night❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 @TNCACricket @prithinarayanan pic.twitter.com/8mikFAivAh — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 17, 2024 × Dravid also acknowledged Ashwin’s hunger for wickets while complimenting him for the team player that he is.

“The good thing about him is that he challenges you, and as a coach, you want that. (I am) Looking forward to more such memories with him. He is one of a kind,” Dravid said during a felicitation function organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

“He always has the desire to contribute to the team’s success. Have enjoyed my time with him,” Dravid said.

‘Hope he stays around for longer’

Although there are no speculations of Ashwin taking retirement as things stand, Dravid said the Indian spinner must stick around and continue carrying the legacy for the longest he can.

”I hope he is not finished. He has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hard work, dedication and innovation. That’s a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners,” Dravid said of Ashwin.

Ashwin enters the elite list

Upon breaching the 500-wicket mark in Tests, Ashwin entered the elite of cricketers with similar records to their name.

Among all the 22 players (bowlers and all-rounders) who have played as many matches and picked over 100 Test wickets, only Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan (584) had more wickets than Ashwin (509) heading into their 100th match.

Besides, Ashwin’s Test strike rate (51.3) is the best among all players in their 99 Tests and is best among all spinners, 40 included, who have picked at least 150 wickets.