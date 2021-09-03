'I have tolerance up to a certain point': Novak Djokovic after being heckled during US Open

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic on Friday said that he isn't a "spoiled brat" after he complained after a fan heckling during his second-round match against Tallon Griekspoor of the US Open.

The World No. 1 eased past Griekspoor (6-2 6-3 6-2) to progress into the third round. However, the Dutch was not the biggest challenge for Djokovic in the second round, it was actually a fan who kept yelling and shouting during crucial moments of the match.

Djokovic eventually spoke to the umpire about the fan and his disturbance.

He said: “When tennis players talk about that, someone who is watching team sports would say, ‘What a spoiled brat’.

“But it’s a different sport. Look, there’s a lot of noise happening on the stadium, particularly in the night sessions. I don’t mind that.

“Even sometimes during the point it happens that people out of excitement, they just scream or they release like a sound or whatever, sigh, whatever you call it. And that’s fine.

“But if someone intentionally does it over and over again, then I have tolerance up to a certain point, then it’s not correct, then it’s not fine. It’s not fair. I feel like it’s not good for us players.”

“I mean, particularly that guy for some reason was calling, raising the sound and kind of screaming just before I would hit my smash, which was a big point. Before that he would do a few times. After that again.

“That wasn’t nice. That’s all. I don’t mind the noise. Don’t get me wrong. I think it’s important for the entertainment, for the crowds, the music.

“I get it. But if someone does it over and over again, particularly when you are at his side, he knows why he’s doing it. The guy that I pointed out, he knew exactly what he was doing, and that’s all.”

Novak Djokovic will now face Kei Nishikori in the next round of the US Open. He will be looking to beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to become the 21-time Grand Slam champion.