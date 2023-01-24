'I have enough energy...': Jurgen Klopp on his Liverpool managerial future

After taking part in his 1000th match in a managerial capacity, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has enough in the tank to go on for another 10 years.

"My motivation is no problem. I am a bit like Obelix, who fell in the…you know Asterix and Obelix? Ah, you don’t know it, forget it...I have enough energy for another 10 years if you want!”

The Liverpool gaffer was speaking after his side played an attritional 0-0 draw against Chelsea. The team has looked a pale shadow of its former self that was on the cusp of completing a quadruple last year.

As a result, questions regarding Klopp's position as Liverpool's manager have started to come up. The German has often been quizzed for his excess loyalty to the players. He addressed the issue recently and said:

“I am loyal, I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal. The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff in the past and then maybe, in your mind, you think: ‘That’s it for him now.'”

Some football pundits believe that Liverpool may have stagnated after being a leading team in the continent, primarily due to Klopp's passiveness coupled with FSG's lack of investment.

Liverpool are currently ninth in the Premier League with only 34 points to name. Klopp's team have been plagued by a series of injuries to star players such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, and Roberto Firmino amongst others.

The team has already crashed out of the Carabao Cup and it can realistically aim to only win the FA Cup where it will be squaring up against red-hot Brighton in the fourth round.

Klopp's target will be to finish in the top four or otherwise the team will have to overcome the Real Madrid obstacle in the Champions League next month and hope to go all the way to Istanbul and win the trophy.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfielders and FSG are unwilling to pivot on their 'sell to buy' strategy.