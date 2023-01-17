'I am not too loyal': Klopp responds to criticism he backs underperformers

Liverpool are having a horrid season so far. After being two matches away from completing a historic quadruple last season, the Liverpool caravan has fallen off a cliff. Questions are being raised if manager Jürgen Klopp's loyalty to certain players and unwillingness to replace them has caused harm to the team's fortunes. Now, the German manager has responded and said he is not too 'loyal' to underperformers.

“I am loyal, I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal. “The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff in the past and then maybe, in your mind, you think: ‘That’s it for him now.'” said Klopp in a media interaction ahead of Liverpool's third-round FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"If you can then go out and bring in another player to replace him then it makes sense from both sides to say: ‘Come on, it was a great time, see you later.’ If you cannot bring anybody in then you cannot take anyone out, that’s the situation.”

Liverpool have been languishing at the ninth spot on the table and are currently 19 points adrift of leaders Arsenal. The team has already crashed out of the Carabao Cup and its fortunes in the FA Cup rest on the replay match after playing a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this month.

Klopp's target will be to finish in the top 4 or otherwise the team will have to overcome the Real Madrid obstacle in the Champions League next month and hope to go all the way to Istanbul and win the trophy.

Klopp's clarification comes in the backdrop of rumor mills abuzz with the speculation that Liverpool has been sold to Qatari investors. After FSG put up the club for sale, numerous names were thrown in the ring but the Qatari investors and their interest in the club has generated the most momentum.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfielders and FSG are unwilling to pivot on their 'sell to buy' strategy. Meaning, Klopp has not been able to shore up the middle of the field.

Ageing and declining players have forced Klopp's hand which has added to the 'loyality' narrative.

(With inputs from agencies)