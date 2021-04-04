'I feel for him': Cheteshwar Pujara on Hanuma Vihari going unsold in IPL

Chennai Super Kings' batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is excited to leave a mark in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, however, he felt bad that his national teammate Hanuma Vihari went unsold for the cash-rich T20 league.

In 2019, Hanuma Vihari played for SunRisers Hyderabad but has gone unsold ever since.

“Last few years, I’m the only one who has been missing out [on playing in the IPL] from the Indian team. The only guy missing out at this stage is Hanuma Vihari. I feel for him. He was previously part of the IPL. I feel that he should also be part of the IPL,” Pujara said in an interaction with ESPNCricinfo.

Pujara talked about getting another chance in the IPL and said that he was pleased with the development as his contribution for Team India is getting noticed.

“I’m really pleased that what I’ve done for the Indian team is noticed and I got results for that. I was told when I was picked, all the franchises clapped [in the auction room]. I feel that when you are doing something for the Indian team, people love it. They know the value I bring in. Not just the franchises, almost all my [India] team-mates were really happy for me,” the batsman added.

According to the 33-year-old, white-ball cricket is easier than red-ball cricket as Test has way lot more pressure.

“I definitely think so (on whether it is easier for someone who can tackle red-ball cricket to perform in white-ball cricket), especially the way the white ball travels.

“It is just about making the mental change. I feel that mentally if you are ready to make some adjustments, you don’t need to take a lot of pressure. In Test cricket, there is a lot of pressure; there is a price on your wicket. But in the shorter format, you just need to express yourself and play all the shots you can,” Pujara signed off.