'I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series': Michael Vaughan reacts after Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus during a 20-day break ahead of the England Test series that will begin in August. BCCI also released a statement on Thursday after the young southpaw had tested positive for the infectious virus.

Now, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has reacted to Pant testing positive. He took to Twitter and wrote: "I fear for the 100 & the Indian Test series unless the isolation laws change .. we are bound to have cases as is the case with @RishabhPant17.. plus further down the line I fear the Ashes could be hugely affected with players pulling out unless bubbles/quarantine rules change!"

Pant will not travel to Durham along with the rest of the team for the practice match against County XI at the Emirates Riverside ahead of the five-Test series against England starting August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

BCCI also confirmed that throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani has also tested for the dreaded virus. They informed that three more members reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharat Arun are in isolation after coming in close contact with Garani.

"The BCCI Medical Team have identified B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on 14th July. The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London."