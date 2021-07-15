Cricket: BCCI releases statement after Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19

BCCI has released a statement on Thursday and confirmed that Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19. They also confirmed that throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani has also tested for the dreaded virus.

"Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period while training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani has tested positive for Covid-19. Team India (Senior Men) were on a three-week break after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final held in Southampton against New Zealand," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests," it further said.

Pant will not travel to Durham along with the rest of the team for the practice match against County XI at the Emirates Riverside ahead of the five-Test series against England starting August 4 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The BCCI also informed that three more members reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharat Arun are in isolation after coming in close contact with Garani.

"The BCCI Medical Team have identified B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on 14th July. The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London."