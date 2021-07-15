Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19 in England: Reports

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus during a 20-day break ahead of the England Test series that will begin in August, as per PTI's report on Thursday.

Thus, the brute southpaw will not be travelling along with the rest of the team to Durham for the series kicks off.

According to a report by PTI, a BCCI source confirmed that it was Pant who tested positive and was in isolation for the past eight days. He is, according to the source, asymptomatic at this point.

"He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," he said without disclosing when the 23-year-old will join the squad.

Earlier, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla had confirmed that a player in the Indian contingent in England had test positive, but he decided to not disclose the name.

“Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player,” BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

“As of now, no other player has tested positive. Also, you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols,” he added.

The 23-year-old was seen attending Euro 2020 matches, which is seen as the reason for surge in cases in the United Kingdom.