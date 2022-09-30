I don't think there's a big difference: Sebastian Vettel's take on F1 2022 new rules

In a bid to make racing much more exciting, F1 went ahead with a complete revamp of the technical regulations for the 2022 season. It comprised resorting to ground effect machinery along with a change to 18-inch wheels running less thermally-sensitive tyres.

'I don't think there's a big difference'

After the changes made, the question remains whether the efforts made by F1 have been fruitful or not. In this regard, Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel -- who is set to retire following the 2022 season -- shared his take. Asked by Motorsport.com about the new rules and tyres, Vettel said, 'They've always been tricky, but let's say it like this: the big push this year was to make the cars able to overtake and follow a lot closer. But I don't think there's a big difference."

“We follow closer, but we've got less drag, so you need to be closer to also overtake. And on tyres, the big target was to allow racing more, but I don't think it is a big difference either. So I don't want to say it has failed. But certainly a lot of effort had gone in and not all the effort came out, let's put it this way," said the four-time world champion.

On the tyres?

“I think everybody is exploring or finding the same thing. So as long as you're on the good side of things, then [it’s okay]. But usually, the faster you are in terms of the car package, the less problems you have. So now being at the back of the grid, we do have some surprises and some weekends where it doesn't go right.

“Then, you only get one or two runs maximum in qualifying, which you know, makes it a lot harder. But I would say it's pretty much as it was," the German pointed out.

What about sprint races?

Along with the changes, it has also brought a bold change to the sport, courtesy of the sprint races. However, Vettel isn't a big fan of sprint race cash.

“I think that from a driving point of view, it's not very exciting to have a sprint,” he said. “I think you are still looking at the main race. You're looking at maybe improving your position, obviously, but mostly not losing. You get some points now, and you get a little bit more [than last year], but I think the main focus is still on the race. I don't want to be the bad guy for just being the bad guy, but I think it is a way to make more money.

“If there is a race, obviously it's more exciting than maybe a practice session. You have more people watching. So I guess it's a question of approach, but then I don't have full access to the numbers. That's what we were told some while ago," he concluded.