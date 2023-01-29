'I didn't become a bad manager...': Klopp on Liverpool's shoddy form this season

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has responded to the criticism hurled his way after his side's poor form in the ongoing season. Klopp said he did not become a bad manager 'overnight' after his team was on the cusp of a historic quadruple last season.

"So I didn't become a bad manager overnight. I was never as good as people probably said. I'm not as bad as some people might think. But imagine this, you would talk today to another coach. So I go, we win all four trophies and I say, ‘see you all later’. Imagine that you see a different face,” Klopp told the reporters ahead of Liverpool's fourth-round FA Cup match against Brighton.

The German added that to manage a club the size and scale of Liverpool, one needed to have a strong personality to handle the criticism coming your way.

“Last year was great, and this year is not great. So go. So these kind of things, you need wide shoulders and really take it. It's tough. I'm sorry, but we will go for it with all we have."

When asked about the legacy he would be leaving at the club, Klopp said he did not care much about such things.

“Who cares about that now? I couldn’t care less. I don’t think for a second that we won the Champions League. In years (to come) I will think about it."

Despite the criticism, Klopp, in his seven years at the club has won every trophy there was to win, including the Champions League.

Thus, Klopp's target this season will be to finish in the top four or otherwise the team will have to overcome the Real Madrid obstacle in the Champions League next month and hope to go all the way to Istanbul and win the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies)