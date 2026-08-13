/‘I couldn’t believe it’: Auqib Nabi opens up on India call-up

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has impressed with his consistent wicket-taking performances in domestic cricket over the past few years and earned an India call-up as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement after the star pacer was ruled out of the Sri Lanka series due to injury. The 29-year-old spoke about his surprise selection in a video released by the BCCI with Saransh Jain.

“I was at the airport. We had to go for a camp at CoE. I was about to board a flight to Bangalore. So, I got a call asking where I was. I told him that I was going to Bangalore; I was at the airport. He told me that you don’t have to go there, you have to come to Sri Lanka. You have been selected. At first, I couldn’t believe it. It was unexpected because the squad was already announced. I was like, I will work hard in the camp at CoE,” Nabi said.

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The 29-year-old further admitted that he had expected an India call-up at some point, given his strong domestic record.

“Yes, I had expectations. But as a cricketer, you have to have the mindset that your job is to perform. I did think that I would get a call-up sooner or later. If you have been doing well for years, you have to get the fruits of your hard work. I used to bowl with the same mindset; my job is to take wickets and perform, and leave the rest to the Almighty. Now that my name has come up, I am very happy, and my family is also happy. There can’t be a bigger moment for me than this,” Nabi said.

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Nabi also got a chance to play in India’s warm-up game last week. He said sharing the dressing room and training alongside players he had watched on television was a special experience.