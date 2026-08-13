/Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2026: India clinch maiden overall title

Indian fencing contingent created history as the country won the overall championship title at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria. India finished the four-day event with a record 35 medals, including 13 Gold, 8 Silver and 14 Bronze medals across the U-23 and Senior categories, according to a press release.

The historic campaign ended on Wednesday with a dominant display in the Senior Team events. Indian fencers won five of the six team Gold medals, finishing on top in Men’s Sabre, Women’s Sabre, Men’s Epee, Women’s Epee and Women’s Foil. India also won Silver in Men’s Foil.

The impressive results helped India secure the prestigious Wilkinson Sword Trophy, which has been awarded by the Commonwealth Fencing Federation since 1982 to the country with the best overall performance.

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India’s success began on Day 1, when the team won 17 medals in the U-23 Individual events, including four Gold, four Silver and nine Bronze medals. Nikhil Wagh led a podium sweep in Men’s Sabre, while Joys Ashita, Prachi Lohan and Jeferlin also won Gold medals in Women’s Foil, Women’s Epee and Women’s Sabre respectively.

On Day 2, India added seven medals in the Senior Individual events, including one Gold, two Silver and four Bronze medals. Tanishka Khatri and Khushi Dabhade led the way with a Gold-Silver finish in Senior Women’s Epee.

Indian fencers continued their strong run on Day 3, winning five more medals, including three Gold, one Silver and one Bronze. Kanaglakshmi won Gold in Senior Women’s Foil, while Rajendran Shanthimol Sherjin and Singh Karan Singh claimed top honours in Senior Men’s Epee and Senior Men’s Sabre.

The team’s success was also supported by coaches Bharatji Thakor, Shrihari Pise and Shankar Narayanan, physiotherapist Amruta Balkawade and team manager Manu Tyagi.

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Fencing Association of India Secretary General Rajeev Mehta praised the entire contingent for its achievement.

"I am incredibly proud of our entire contingent--every single athlete, coach, and support staff member whose untiring dedication made this historic victory possible. Lifting the Commonwealth Overall Championship title for the very first time is a testament to the talent, discipline, and hard work within Indian fencing. This monumental achievement will serve as a massive boost of confidence for our fencers and will undoubtedly create strong positive momentum as we prepare for upcoming international tournaments and major global championships."

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