'I believe his USP is...': Former Indian batter all praise for Rohit Sharma as India remain unbeaten in ODI WC

Rohit Sharma-led India are on a roll in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, at home. They have won eight games in a row and were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. India, under Rohit, have been on top of their game. They have bowled and batted magnificently and also fielded well. Rohit, on the other hand, has set the tone with aggressive starts and marshalled the troops brilliantly, backing players constantly. T

Thus, Sanjay Bangar -- former Indian opener and batting coach -- lauded Rohit's captaincy and even cited ex-captain Sourav Ganguly's example.

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar praised Rohit on how he has dealt with the Indian team. He said, "I believe his USP is that he’s backed the players who were injured and low on confidence. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah these 3 players were making comebacks after injury, and they were given the confidence that they were a part of this team, and that the team believes in their abilities, and that they would get opportunities."

Bangar compared Rohit to Ganguly and claimed that Hitman has done a fantastic job going into the World Cup.

"When any captain says this, it’s above everything for a player. Another captain who did something similar is Saurav Ganguly, when he identified Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra. So, this is one fantastic contribution by Rohit Sharma as a captain,” the ex-opener concluded.

Rohit is India's second-highest run-getter (fifth-overall) in the home World Cup, with 442 runs, and will look to continue in the same manner -- both as captain and batter -- to guide India to their third 50-over title later this month.