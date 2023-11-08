'Only you....': Kohli LAUDS RCB mate Maxwell after his 201* in Australia's ODI WC win over Afghanistan
Virat Kohli was all praise for his RCB mate Glenn Maxwell after his 201* in Australia's STUNNING ODI WC win over Afghanistan in Mumbai.
On Tuesday (Nov 7), Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets in pursuit of 292 in match 39 of the ODI World Cup, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Batting first, Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghans rode on Ibrahim Zadran's 129 not out to post 291 for 5 and reduced the Aussies to 91 for 7 before Maxwell's berserk show shocked them. Maxwell and Pat Cummins' unbroken 202-run eighth-wicket stand took the Aussies home in 46.5 overs.
Maxwell was suffering with several cramps during his brilliant knock, laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes, but held one end and kept clearing the ropes at will. After his knock, many active, former cricketers and experts of the game hailed Maxwell's innings.
Virat Kohli, Maxwell's IPL teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also joined the bandwagon and hailed the Australian all-rounder. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Only you could do this. Freak."
At the post-match ceremony, Maxi said, "It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher."
Courtesy of Maxi's show, Australia are through to the semi-finals of the World Cup in India. They still have one game in the league game, versus Bangladesh on Saturday (Nov 11) in Pune.