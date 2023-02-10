'We will be innocent...': Man City boss Pep Guardiola responds for the first time amid cheating allegations

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded for the first time since cheating allegations were levelled over the club for breaching finance rules. Guardiola said he believed that the club will come out innocent and that he was not planning to step down from his position anytime soon.

"I'm fully convinced that we will be innocent, and then what will happen next? I'm delighted with the team. I know how they are training lately. Normally we didn't give up, in the previous seasons, in the toughest moments, we had the feeling that we are going to do it."

“Now I don’t want to move on. Not because the people say, ‘They lied to you Pep’. They did not lie to me," Guardiola said in a press conference ahead of his side's game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Spanish manager cited the example of the previous UEFA ruling when Man City went to the Court of Arbitration of Sports and managed to overturn the charges.

“Look what happened with UEFA, we did not do anything wrong. Now is the same case. Why should I not trust my people?”

"What's going to happen, I don't know. In the other side, personally, I'm happy that we are here because like UEFA happened we have the chance to defend our position. We have good lawyers but we cannot say UEFA had bad lawyers and the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, are going to take good lawyers."

Of the 100-odd charges levelled against City, more than half relate to providing falsified financial information to the auditors for nearly a decade. The investigation pertains till the 2017-2018 season.

"City are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The proceedings before the Commission will be confidential and heard in private. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice."

According to reports, if Manchester City are found guilty of the charges, their League titles could be stripped away. Other penalties include demotion to the second or third tier of English football or imposition of hefty fines.

Several Premier League clubs have demanded that City be punished severely if they are found guilty of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies)