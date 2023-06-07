'I am keen to help him grow...:' Virat Kohli opens up on Shubman Gill's rise

India batter Shubman Gill has taken the world cricket by storm in last year or so and his latest exploits in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) where he won the Orange Cap for most runs got him many accolades from all quarters.

The fans went one up on all the appreciation Shubman got from the cricket world as they tagged him the successor of India's one of the modern great - Virat Kohli.

Kohli, who is in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, spoke about how he'd been guiding Gill and how the young batsman in keen to learn and grow.

"He (Gill) speaks to me a lot about the game, is very keen to learn and has an amazing skill set at his age," Kohli said. "He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect."

"I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and India cricket gets benefited," Kohli told ICC in a video.

"These tags of king and prince and all of that kind of thing are great for the public and spectators to see, but I think the job of any senior player is to help improve the youngsters and give them the insight you have had throughout your career.

"As long as a guy is keen to learn like him he is going to be fine as he wants to learn how to do this for a long time at the highest level and perform consistently," he added.

Kohli also wished Gill success in the WTC Final as well where he's expected to open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. "He is a lovely kid and he is playing amazingly well and I wish he continues the same in this Test match," said Kohli.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also praised the young batsman for the form he is in currently and said that he doesn't need any advice as of now.

"The way he is batting at the moment, I don't think he needs any advice. He is a batter who likes to bat and likes to spend a lot of time in the middle,” said Rohit.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE