'I am here to win again, it's not a vacation,' says Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United return

Manchester United's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said that his return to the elite English Premier League club is not a "vacation" and he wants to win again and feels confident about bringing glory to Old Trafford.

"This is why I am here. I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again," said Ronaldo as quoted by the Man Utd's official website.

"I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead," he added.

"I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years," said Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old Portuguese football star, who left Manchester United for Real Madrid 12 years ago, completed an emotional return from Juventus last month on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

After United confirmed the transfer, Ronaldo dedicated the move to his mentor Alex Ferguson as he wrote, "Sir Alex, this one is for you". He also mentioned that he is "back" where he belongs.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies and could make his second debut for the club when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 11).

Manchester United's Champions League campaign will begin in the Swiss capital of Bern three days later, as they will face Young Boys.