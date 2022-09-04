'I always root for him': Coco Gauff backs Australian ace Nick Kyrgios to win US Open 2022

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff revealed she always roots for Australian ace Nick Kyrgios as she backed him to go far in the ongoing US Open 2022 and win the title. Kyrgios, who is gunning for his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open, has had a tremendous season so far and has already booked his spot in the 4th round at Flushing Meadows.

Kyrgios defeated America JJ Wolf comfortably 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to storm into the third round of the competition where he will be up against defending champion Daniil Medvedev on Monday. Kyrgios had gotten the better of Medvedev in Montreal last month after the Russian had knocked him out of the Australian Open earlier this year.

The Australian maverick has been playing some of the best tennis of his career this year and will fancy his chances against the world number one on Monday. Ahead of his blockbuster meeting with Medvedev, Gauff said she will be rooting for the Australian and tipped him to go far in the tournament.

“If he keeps it up, I think he can go far. He can win the tournament. We all know he has the ability to. He was close at Wimbledon," said 18-year-old Gauf, who herself has qualified for the Round of 16 in the US Open and will be taking on China's Zhang Shuai next.

“I always, always root for him, no matter who he’s playing, to be honest," she added.

Gauff said she can never dislike Kyrgios while opening up about the great bond she shares with the Australian. She insisted she might not agree with a few things he does on the court but Kyrgios has always stood out to her as a person ever since he first met her at the Miami Open when Gauff was just 13 and spent 30 minutes with her chatting about the game.

“I know there’s things on the court that he does that people don’t agree with. I probably don’t agree with some things," said Gauff.

“Overall, I think he’s a nice person. At least he’s always been to me. I remember I first hit with him, he probably doesn’t remember this, I was 13 years old at Miami Open. He finished his practice, hit with me for, like, 30 minutes.

“It’s just things like that that stands out for me. That’s why I feel like I can never dislike him," she added.