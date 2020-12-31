'Humbled': Steve Smith shares a message after winning ICC Test player of the Decade

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 31, 2020, 08.37 PM(IST)

ICC Men's Test Player of the Decade - Steve Smith Photograph:( Twitter )

"I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me," Smith tweeted.

 

Australian batsman Steve Smith on Thursday shared a heartfelt message after being named the ICC's Test player of the decade earlier this week. He told his fans that he was "humbled" after winning the award. 

Steve Smith has some staggering records to prove why he deserved this award. The Aussie scored 7040 runs from 69 Tests at an average of 65.79 which included 26 hundreds, 28 fifties and 3 Ashes double centuries. Often considered as one of the best batsmen for Australia in the modern era, he was banned from international cricket for a year in 2018.

"Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far.

"I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me," Smith tweeted.

However, Smith is struggling in the on-going series against India as he has managed just 10 runs - 1, 1*, 0, 8 - in two Tests so far.

