'Humbled': Shikhar Dhawan reacts after being named India captain for Sri Lanka tour

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India for a limited-over series against Sri Lanka. The Indian opener took to social media to express his gratitude to BCCI for the honour of leading the Men in Blue.

He took to Instagram and wrote: "Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes"

All-India Senior Selection Committee selected the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series and the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka scheduled in July. All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Veteran left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy.

In what will be an audition for some in the build-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey among others would look to impress the selectors and the members, management of the senior team, who are in England for the World Test Championship final and five-Test series against England.

The call-up becomes special for Devdutt Padikkar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Chetan Sakariya – who earn their maiden call-up to the Indian team. Additionally, the squad will be assisted by five net bowlers.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh