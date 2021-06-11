Cricket: Lockdown helped us improve as overall individuals: Hardik Pandya

One of the prompt effects of the lockdown last year was that families fraternized in their homes. Across India, families unexpectedly had a great deal of time together. For the individuals who ordinarily don't will invest an excess of time with their families, this was a chance to compensate for the loss.

Like most Indians, cricketers Krunal and Hardik Pandya additionally spent a lot of time with family during the lockdown time frame.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have both developed as cricketers and people in the course of the last year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The lower back injury that followed the scene prompted probably the absolute bottom of Hardik Pandya's vocation. When he recuperated and got back to the field, the whole world had gone inside their homes because of COVID-19.

The all-rounder from Baroda underscored how he and Krunal utilized the lockdown to develop themselves as individuals. Talking on the new Times of India webcast - Sportscast, Pandya said:

"Last year, the lockdown helped us improve as overall individuals. For us, it was more important because we could spend time on our skills. We were able to improve our fitness because we had time and, by God's grace, we have a gym where we can work out as well. And we got to spend time with each other."

"As individuals, we are very honest with each other. So if something was wrong with Krunal, I told him. If something was wrong with me, he told me. For us, it was an improvement phase and our goals changed in life. We got so much time that we spoke about everything, from our cricket to our lives... We improved as humans as well" - he added.

Krunal Pandya has expressed in the past that it was their dad's persistent effort and backing that molded the pair into Indian cricketers. Hardik Pandya, Krunal's dad, left his business to move to Surat at an early age to furnish his children with great preparation in the game.

"We have always said that whatever we are and wherever we are, it's because of our father's struggle and vision. When I was six and Hardik was three, we never imagined playing for India or what we want to do in life. It was his vision. He saw me and said - 'My kids will play for India" - said Krunal Pandya.