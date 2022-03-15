Huge blow for Mumbai Indians! Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to feature in IPL 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been handed a huge blow ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as star batter Suryakumar Yadav is unlikely to be available for their tournament opener against Delhi Capitals (DC). Mumbai Indians will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in their first game of the season on March 27.

Suryakumar had suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb while playing for India during the T20I series against West Indies. He is unlikely to recover from it fully to feature in Mumbai Indians' first game against Delhi Capitals and will have to sit out for the clash.

Suryakumar is one of the vital cogs in the Mumbai Indians batting line-up and had been retained by the five-time champions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. He is one of the most important batters for the franchise along with skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard.

Suryakumar is yet to join the Mumbai Indians squad which has started training in Mumbai and is currently undergoing his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

"Surya is currently at the NCA doing his rehabilitation. He is well on his way to recovery but there is a possibility that his participation in the opening game will be a real touch and go affair," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"So there could be a possibility that he might be advised by the board's medical team to not risk playing the opener," he added.

After their opening game against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians will have a five-day gap before their second game against Rajasthan Royals on April 2nd. The gap between the two games is likely to be enough for Suryakumar to become match fit and return to the playing XI in the second game.