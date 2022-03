Pankaj Jaiswal

Pankaj Jaiswal is an all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh, who has been impressive for his domestic side over the last few years. He is a medium pacer, who can prove to be handy with the bat in the lower middle-order. Jaiswal has played 32 First Class matches so far and has 70 wickets to his name. He has also notched up 583 runs at a strike rate of over 100. He was impressive for Himachal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and picked up a four-wicket haul in the final against Tamil Nadu.



(Photograph:Instagram)