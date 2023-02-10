Hug Day 2023: When is Hug Day in 2023 in February & Why is it a special day?

Hug Day 2023: Valentine's Day week provides many opportunities for lovers to show their emotions and love. This week, couples are celebrating by expressing their love and admiration for the person they admire. During Valentine's Day week, people exchange gifts to express their love for their lovers, such as chocolates, flowers, or something meaningful. Valentine's week, also known as love week, begins on February 7 with Rose Day and concludes on February 14 with Valentine's Day. Hug Day is arguably the most celebrated day of Valentine's Week. People enjoy the day with friends and family members by exchanging warm hugs.

Hug Day is observed annually on February 12 as part of Valentine's Week. It is a day to demonstrate love and affection for our loved ones by wrapping them in a warm embrace. A hug is an act of showing someone you love and care without using words. Being hugged is one of the most reassuring moments a person can have.

Here's everything you need to know about Hug Day 2023.

Hug Day 2023: Date

When is the Hug Day in February 2023? The world will mark 'Hug Day' on February 12, 2023.

Hug Day 2023: Importance

Why is Hug Day so special? Hug Day is unique for individuals who believe in physically expressing their affection. It is a day to remember the value of hugs in our lives and how they may provide comfort, joy, and calm to our loved ones. Hugs are a way to express affection. They are beneficial to one's physical and mental well-being.