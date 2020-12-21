How WWE pulled off Randy Orton vs The Fiend Firefly Inferno match at TLC

Randy Orton defeated The Fiend at the WWE TLC pay-per-view to win the Firefly Inferno match, which was the main event of the evening. To everyone’s surprise, Randy Orton set The Fiend ablaze to close out the match as the latter’s body burned and Orton signed off with his signature pose. But how did WWE pull off such a dangerous stunt on live TV?

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, in his latest report, has revealed how Orton managed to set The Fiend on fire in front of millions. Earlier, WrestleVotes had reported that the match was pre-recorded in the afternoon.

Adding to it, David stated that both WWE Superstars stopped mid-way multiple times to carry a bunch of retakes in a bid to complete one of the most amazing scenes in WWE history. The retakes included the scene where The Fiend placed Orton in a rocking chair and tried to set him on fire. However, Orton moved away at the last second.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker retires: A look back at the evolution of 'Deadman'

RANDY ORTON BURNS BRAY WYATT IN A CASKET AND FIEND SHOWS UP



This was great.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/dnioT44oMf — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) December 15, 2020 ×

Moreover, the last scene of the match where Orton poured in gasoline before setting The Fiend on fire was massively edited by the WWE production and a dummy was used to make it look real. David added that the WWE had personnel ready with fire extinguishers to put off fires during the match.

In the WWE storyline, Randy Orton has finished The Fiend and the match is being hailed by the fans on social media platforms. In the coming weeks, The Fiend could either come back immediately to take revenge from Orton or take some time off before coming back on live TV. Alexa Bliss is also on vacation and it would be intriguing to see how the WWE uses her in the storyline.