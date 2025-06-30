How to watch Wimbledon 2025 in India and UK? Check the complete schedule, prize money and more

The stage is all set for the 138th edition of Wimbledon. The most prestigious tournament is already underway from Monday (June 30) onwards. Played on grass courts and known for its royal traditions, Wimbledon always promises exciting matches and unforgettable moments. This year top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will once again battle it out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

What’s happening in the first week?

During the first week, fans will see action from the men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches along with mixed doubles. In the second week (July 8–13) wheelchair tennis events will begin.

Live streaming details

When is Wimbledon 2025 taking place?

The tournament will runs from June 30 to July 13, ending with the men’s singles final.

Where is Wimbledon being held?

At the All England Club in London, UK.

How can fans in India watch Wimbledon on TV?

It will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch Wimbledon online in India?

Matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

How can fans in UK can watch Wimbledon on TV and online ?

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC sports website.

What’s new at Wimbledon this year?

For the first time, electronic line-calling will be used in all matches replacing line judges. With this update Wimbledon joins the Australian Open and US Open in using tech-based line calls.

Match Schedule

June 30 – July 1: First Round

July 2 – 3: Second Round

July 4 – 5: Third Round

July 6 – 7: Fourth Round

July 8 – 9: Quarterfinals

July 10: Women’s Semifinals

July 11: Men’s Semifinals

July 12: Women’s Final

July 13: Men’s Final

Prize Money of Wimbledon 2025