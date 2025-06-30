How to watch Wimbledon 2025 in India and UK? Check the complete schedule, prize money and more

During the first week, fans will see action from the men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches along with mixed doubles. In the second week (July 8–13) wheelchair tennis events will begin.
The stage is all set for the 138th edition of Wimbledon. The most prestigious tournament is already underway from Monday (June 30) onwards. Played on grass courts and known for its royal traditions, Wimbledon always promises exciting matches and unforgettable moments. This year top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will once again battle it out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
What’s happening in the first week?
During the first week, fans will see action from the men’s and women’s singles and doubles matches along with mixed doubles. In the second week (July 8–13) wheelchair tennis events will begin.
Live streaming details
The tournament will runs from June 30 to July 13, ending with the men’s singles final.
At the All England Club in London, UK.
It will be shown on the Star Sports Network.
Matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC sports website.
For the first time, electronic line-calling will be used in all matches replacing line judges. With this update Wimbledon joins the Australian Open and US Open in using tech-based line calls.
June 30 – July 1: First Round
July 2 – 3: Second Round
July 4 – 5: Third Round
July 6 – 7: Fourth Round
July 8 – 9: Quarterfinals
July 10: Women’s Semifinals
July 11: Men’s Semifinals
July 12: Women’s Final
July 13: Men’s Final
This year, players will compete for a total prize pool of £53.5 million (around $72 million), which is 7% more than last year. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each take home £3 million (about $4 million).