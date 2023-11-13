'How can you?': Jürgen Klopp slams broadcasters for another 12:30 pm kickoff for Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp has criticised the Premier League and the broadcasters ahead of Liverpool's clash with treble-winners Manchester City. Klopp was fuming at the prospect of another 12:30 pm kick-off soon after the current international break is over, saying the schedule was made by “people who cannot feel football”.

Since the start of the season, Klopp's team have been handed three early kickoffs which is an inconvenience as the players returning from South America have little to no time to recover.

“Today was about getting through the game and we did,” said Klopp after his team’s 3-0 win against Brentford at Anfield.

“The boys responded sensationally well. Now they are all gone and we can train once before Manchester City. How can you put a game like this on Saturday at 12.30 pm? Honestly, the people making these decisions, they cannot feel football, it is just not possible. And it is the moment where the world pays the most to see a football game."

And Klopp has all the more reasons to criticise the authorities. Since Klopp has been in charge of the Merseyside club, his team has been selected for a 12.30 pm start after an international break on 14 occasions. The statistic appears more dramatic when a comparison is made with the second team on the list.

Tottenham Hotspur have played in six 12:30 pm games in the last eight years, which is a little less than half of what Liverpool have managed, casting serious aspersions over the decision-making process of the top Premier league hierarchy.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Manchester City is one of the biggest games of the season, especially in the last decade. The two teams have had numerous title charges with Klopp's men coming second to City by a margin of a single point on two separate occasions.

With the match expected to attract attention globally, scheduling it at a non-primetime spot has not gone down well with the club supporters as well as the officials.

While City are currently top of the table after playing a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge, the Reds have climbed to second spot, one point behind City. The winner of the match, scheduled on November 25 will be able to earn the bragging rights as well as crucial three points.