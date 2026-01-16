/How Australian Open 2026 can be a career-defining moment for Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek

The Australian Open 2026 will mark the beginning of the tennis season, with the first Grand Slam set to be played from Sunday (Jan 18) to Sunday (Feb 1) in Melbourne. All tennis players will look to start the year on a strong note, and the spotlight will once again be on Novak Djokovic, who will aim to win his 25th Grand Slam title. Melbourne has always been his favourite hunting ground, and his record (10 titles) at this venue makes him one of the biggest threats in the tournament.

However, this year is special for two young stars who are chasing history in Australia. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek both have a chance to complete their Career Grand Slam in Melbourne, something only a few legends of the sport have achieved. Winning in Australia would place them among the greatest names in tennis history.

Alcaraz: Six Grand Slams at just 22

For Carlos Alcaraz, the Australian Open is the only missing piece in his Grand Slam journey. He has already proved his class by winning the US Open in 2022 and 2025, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024 and 2025. He has conquered clay, grass, and hard courts, but Melbourne has remained his toughest test. His best results there have been quarterfinal finishes in 2024 and 2025. The fast courts and long matches have pushed him hard, but Alcaraz has always shown the ability to learn and grow from every challenge.

This season, he comes to Australia with more confidence and maturity. His explosive forehand, quick movement, and fearless approach make him a threat to every player in the draw. If he stays fit and holds his nerve in tight moments, he has everything needed to go all the way. Winning the Australian Open would not just give him another trophy; it would complete his Career Grand Slam and place him among the youngest players ever to achieve this rare milestone.

Swiatek: 4 French Open titles at just 24

Iga Swiatek is also chasing something special in Melbourne. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam title missing from her collection. She has ruled the French Open with four titles in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, won Wimbledon in 2025, and lifted the US Open in 2022. Her best performances in Australia have been reaching the semifinals in 2022 and 2025. Despite her success elsewhere, Melbourne has always been a difficult stop for her.

The faster courts in Australia do not naturally suit her heavy topspin game, but her improvement on hard courts over the years has been clear. Swiatek is known for her discipline, patience, and strong mindset. If she finds her rhythm early, she can control matches and outlast her opponents. A win in Melbourne would complete her Career Grand Slam and place her in an elite group of champions who have mastered all four majors.