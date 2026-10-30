/'Hope they'll get their opportunities': India coach on Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy

India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has said that Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are “well prepared to play” despite not featuring in the T20I series against New Zealand so far. He also expressed hope that the two spinners would get opportunities in the fifth and final T20I and the upcoming five-match ODI series. India’s winning run came to an end on Friday as New Zealand registered an 87-run victory in the fourth T20I at Eden Park. The hosts restricted the world champions to 172 while defending a target of 260.

Despite Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell troubling India’s batters during the series, the team has yet to include two of its key spin options, Kuldeep and Varun, in the playing XI.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bahutule said both players were prepared and continued to work hard despite not getting game time.

“I think more than anything, they are well-prepared to play. But whatever combination the team needs, it is very important to understand that they might not get that opportunity, and they are very much aware of it. At the same time, they keep working behind closed doors. Whenever they are needed, in fact, they will be ready for it. So I feel it’s just a question of giving them the opportunity. Hopefully, maybe next game and in the coming ODIs as well, they will get opportunities.”

Bahutule also spoke about Abhishek Sharma’s bowling, as the all-rounder has not bowled regularly despite his ability with the ball. The spin coach said Abhishek continues to work on his bowling and looks for ways to contribute in that department.

“But you know, it is all down to the captain’s instinct on the ground at that moment; you have to go according to that, and that’s when an opportunity comes. Looking at the conditions as well, an opportunity can arise. But they are very much well-prepared. In any situation, when the opportunity is given, they (he and Tilak Varma) will surely go out there and execute their skills,” he added.

With two major ICC tournaments coming up, the ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe next year and the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Bahutule said the team wants its spinners to maintain an attacking approach.

“We encourage our bowlers to be attacking. Sometimes being defensive can also be an attacking role—you know what I mean. So there are different situations which need to be handled. Axar (Patel) is somebody who bowls in the powerplay, and whichever over number he is given, he executes it really well,” he said.