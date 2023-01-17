Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Check Results, Standings, scenario for Team India qualified for next round

Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is underway in the Indian state of Odisha. India won the first match against Spain and draws the second match against England. The next match of India will be against Wales on 19 January. After the drawn match between India and England, both the teams now have 4-4 points with England being at the number one position with a better goal difference while India on the other hand is in second position. Spain beat Wales 5-1 and is third in the table.

Hosts India made a calm start to the game, but as the first quarter progressed, Britain created several dangerous scoring chances and won several penalty corners. India's defence also played well, preventing Britain from scoring on a single penalty corner.

The matches are taking place in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, with 16 top teams from around the world competing for the coveted title.

The 16 teams competing in the 2023 Hockey World Cup are divided into four groups- Pool A, B, C, and D, each with four teams. In the group stage of the competition, the teams in each group will compete in a single-headed round-robin format.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina



Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany



Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand



Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 points table

France defeated South Africa 2-1 on Day 4 of the tournament on Monday, 16 January 2023. The Netherlands defeated New Zealand 4-0, while Malaysia defeated Chile 3-2 in a close match. The Hockey World Cup 2023 group standings and points table can be found below. Pools A and C have undergone changes.