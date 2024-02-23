Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach of the Indian women's Hockey Team, resigned from her post on Friday. Hockey India released an official statement to announce Schopman's resignation, which read, "The Dutch coach submitted her resignation to Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of the Indian Women's Hockey Team's outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha."

"It is time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women's hockey, with the players' progress being at the centre of our focus," the statement added.

She had taken charge from former chief coach Sjoerd Marine under whose leadership India finished in a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics.

She made some decisions that raised concerns one of which includes leaving Rani Rampal out of the squad, a player who is considered to be one of the best in the Indian team.