IND v ENG: Akash Deep reflects on India debut, reveals chat with Rohit, coaches before toss

Debutant Akash Deep impressed one and all with his opening spell on day one of the fourth Test in Ranchi, picking three wickets, all before lunch. Reflecting on his clinical outing that had put India in the driver’s seat inside the first session, Akash Deep told WION about his chat with Captain Rohit Sharma and coaches before they presented him with the Test cap.

Replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the XI for this Test, Akash shared the new ball with Mohammed Siraj and left an impact straightaway. His action helps the ball to come in quickly, making him dangerous with the new and the old ball.

Although he clean bowled Crawley on a no-ball earlier, Akash Deep removed England's top three, starting with Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Crawley (in this order), putting their back against the wall. While Duckett edged one to the keeper, Akash Deep trapped Pope in front on zero.

When asked about his chat with the coaches and the captain ahead of the Test cap presenting ceremony, Akash revealed they said just one thing – to keep it simple and trust the process, adding that the seamer must continue doing what has brought him success thus far.

“The captain and the coaches told me to keep it simple, how I have kept it thus far. It helped me a lot because when you reach this level, you have confusion about how to go about your business. They asked me to stick with the mantra that brought success to me to date,” Akash Deep told WION’s correspondent in Ranchi after the first day’s play.

Emotional yet responsible

Talking about his rise from nowhere to wearing an India jersey, Akash said with his family present at the venue, he felt emotional yet responsible while getting onto the field. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“Growing up, every kid’s dream is to play for India. It was my dream too. More than feeling proud and emotional about making my India debut in Ranchi (which is near my native place (Bengal), I felt there was a responsibility on my shoulders to contribute to my Team; it was what was going on in my mind,” the seamer added.